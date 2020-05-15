New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,298 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $126,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after buying an additional 466,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,940,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

