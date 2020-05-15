New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,131 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $119,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $81.16. 282,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

