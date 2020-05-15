New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,077,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,500 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of AT&T worth $497,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

