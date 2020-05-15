Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Position Decreased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 13.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $40,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,416,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,088. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

