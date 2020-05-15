Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, CFO Gregg Piontek bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NR shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.93.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

