NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT Raised to $16.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEWT. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,940. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.32.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,505 shares of company stock valued at $148,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

