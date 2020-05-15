Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0005

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. Newton has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $700,828.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.01992696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00168268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

