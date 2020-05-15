NewYorkCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.13 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 69.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $504.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00460833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005271 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,634,629,263 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.