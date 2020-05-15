NEXT (NET) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $130,419.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00455220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

