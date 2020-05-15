NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 4.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

