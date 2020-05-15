NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,267 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

