NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NYSE NEE opened at $232.23 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average of $242.27. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jennison Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,390,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,312,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Company grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Company now owns 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

