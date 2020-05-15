Nexty Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Nexty coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $2,275.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty launched on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

