NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,870,139.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,059,680 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.81. 1,313,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -63.49%.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

