Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Nice updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.13. 256,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $183.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

