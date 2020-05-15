Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 256,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.09 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Nice has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nice by 237.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 149.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.