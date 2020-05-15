NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 4.00

Press coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NCSYF stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.50.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

