Nimiq Price Tops $0.0007 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Nimiq has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $243,510.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,402.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.02111961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.02526238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00460633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00678781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00071612 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00452530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,757,622,161 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,622,161 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

