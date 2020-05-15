Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 119,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

NIO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,618,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,488,688. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

