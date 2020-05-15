Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 36.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Splunk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,453 shares of company stock worth $13,024,180. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

