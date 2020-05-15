Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 9,356 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

