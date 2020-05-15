Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nlight from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of LASR opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.65 million, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. Nlight has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,895,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nlight by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,614 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nlight by 957.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 472,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 427,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nlight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nlight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 156,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

