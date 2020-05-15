Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nlight from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Nlight stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. 390,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.65 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 2.66. Nlight has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 156,912 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 55.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

