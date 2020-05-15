Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 20,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.45. 15,696,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,226,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.