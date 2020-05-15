Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €120.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €120.00 ($139.53) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €166.72 ($193.86).

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €4.82 ($5.60) during trading on Friday, hitting €121.24 ($140.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The business’s 50-day moving average is €118.01 and its 200 day moving average is €154.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

