Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.2% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. 2,041,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

