Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

NHYDY stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

