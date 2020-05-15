Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSSE. DA Davidson started coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $28.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.63.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

