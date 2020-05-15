Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $81,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,367 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.10.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOC traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.69 and a 200 day moving average of $345.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

