NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (MHIVF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of MHIVF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 2,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 24, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 124 buildings with approximately 11,000 beds and approximately 578,000 rentable square feet of medical office space.

