NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NLOK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 297,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,233. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

