Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 45,383,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,187,527. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.