Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Lifted to “Hold” at Cfra

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by Cfra to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,383,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,187,527. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,380,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 511,351 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.