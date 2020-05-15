Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,383,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,187,527. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.