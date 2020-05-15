Nova Measuring Instruments’ (NVMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 164,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.