Novacoin (NVC) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Novacoin has a market cap of $373,726.90 and $305.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026551 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030900 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,434.39 or 1.00337056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000568 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00085498 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000589 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

