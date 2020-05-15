Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 756,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after buying an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 961,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,447,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

