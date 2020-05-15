Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.
NOVC stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 6,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,538. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36.
About Novation Companies
Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.
