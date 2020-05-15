NPCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.99 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $22,438.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

