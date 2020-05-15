NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRG. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.61.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 94.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 198,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 96,613 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,512,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 567,094 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 204,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 368,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 109,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 26,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

