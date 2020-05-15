Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0011

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.87 million and $26.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02007953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00170290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

