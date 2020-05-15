NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.30% of NuVasive worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,818. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

