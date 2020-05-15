Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $29,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 128,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.