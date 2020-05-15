NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.79.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,657,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $340.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

