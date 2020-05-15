NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.22. 15,022,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $326.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.99.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.