NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.79.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,657,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $340.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.