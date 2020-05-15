Nxt (NXT) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nxt has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1.03 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004856 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

