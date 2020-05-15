NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NYX Gaming Group earned a news impact score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYX Gaming Group has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$2.40.

About NYX Gaming Group

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

