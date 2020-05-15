O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $3.30 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 9,486,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

