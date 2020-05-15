O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases Shares of 11,722 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,722 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. Adobe comprises 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

ADBE stock traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.30. 2,626,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

